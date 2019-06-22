FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rulings against former Fresno deputy police chief Keith Foster were confirmed Friday afternoon.
Foster was convicted of possessing marijuana and heroin with intent to distribute.
Judges say there is sufficient evidence to support both convictions. Authorities cited phone calls and text messages between Foster and co-conspirators.
Foster was sentenced to four years in prison for drug trafficking charges in 2017.
Video above is from a previous broadcast.
9th Circuit Court affirms rulings against former Fresno deputy chief Keith Foster
KEITH FOSTER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News