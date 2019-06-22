keith foster

9th Circuit Court affirms rulings against former Fresno deputy chief Keith Foster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rulings against former Fresno deputy police chief Keith Foster were confirmed Friday afternoon.

Foster was convicted of possessing marijuana and heroin with intent to distribute.

Judges say there is sufficient evidence to support both convictions. Authorities cited phone calls and text messages between Foster and co-conspirators.

Foster was sentenced to four years in prison for drug trafficking charges in 2017.

Video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestfresnofresno police departmentkeith fosterdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KEITH FOSTER
Keith Foster sentenced to 4 years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges
Denny Foster sentenced to 18 months in prison in Keith Foster case
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News