Dog hailed a hero after waking up owner during RV fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is being celebrated as a hero for waking up his owner as an RV fire spread to nearby homes in Clovis.

The fire broke out around 3 am on April 28 in a neighborhood near Everglade and Sylmar.

Firefighters say the fire started in an RV but quickly spread to two nearby homes.

As the fire was burning, a 2-year-old Labradoodle named Charlie woke up his owner by whining to go outside.

In the backyard, Charlie kept barking until his owner came outside and saw the smoke and flames.

After calling 911, Charlie's owner woke up the neighbors of the homes that were on fire and got them to safety.

The Clovis Fire Department honored Charlie for his heroic deed with his very own medal and a firefighter helmet.

"Charlie's owner tells us he also got a special treat or two later that day," the Clovis Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.