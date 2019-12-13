Chess Club students at Tehipite Middle School got a gift from the Fresno Police Department.

By James Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chess Club students at Tehipite Middle School got a surprise, courtesy of the Fresno Police Department.

The 20 students have been diligently learning the art of chess during their lunch break all year long.

So, School Resource Officer Matt Brandt took notice and worked on a plan to get the funds together from the Police Department to buy each student their very own chess set.

Most of these students didn't even know how to play chess before the school year began. Kayla Steinhauer said, "It means a lot to me because I play chess all the time."

Leonel Amvriz added, ""I got a chess, chess board, and I can play at home now. I never had one of these."

These students will get to participate in their 2nd annual chess tournament at the school this weekend. It will be the first time they get to compete against other schools.
