A look back at women murdered while jogging

Laura Smither disappeared while on a jog the morning of April 3, 1997, in Friendswood, Texas. Her body was later found in a muddy area near a retention pond in Pasadena, Texas on April 20.

Chaundra Levy , a Congressional intern, disappeared on May 1, 2001, in the Washington D.C, area. She was presumed murdered after her skeletal remains were found in Rock Creek Park on May 22, 2002.

Ally Brueger was found shot in the back four times while on a jog near her mother's home in Rose Township, Michigan, on July 30, 2016.

Karina Vetrano went for a run in Spring Creek Park in New York City on August 2, 2016. Her body was found in the park, brutally beaten and strangled.

Vanessa Marcotte left her mother's house for a run in Princeton, Massachusetts on Aug. 7, 2016. She was found dead on a trail in a heavily wooded area later that day. She was naked and had burns to her face, feet and hands. There was evidence she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Mollie Tibbetts went for an evening jog in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018. Authorities announced a suspect, Cristhian Rivera, had led them to her body in a farm field on August 21, 2018.

Wendy Karina Martinez was jogging in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington D.C. on Sept. 18, 2018. DC Police say an unknown assailant stabbed her multiple times. Martinez was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is a long, sad history of women disappearing while jogging. Here is a look back at several cases that have captured national attention: