New Clovis homeowner loses house before moving in after fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new homeowner lost their house before they were even fully moved in on Auberry Road.Fresno County fire crews responded to a blaze burning through the home's garage and into the living area Friday evening.Firefighters tried to knock down the flames inside until the roof started to collapse.Everyone made it out of the home safely and no firefighters were injured.The home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.