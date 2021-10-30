Real Estate

Nightmare or dream home? 'Elm Street' house up for sale in LA

EMBED <>More Videos

'Nightmare on Elm Street' house for sale in LA

LOS ANGELES -- It once was the house for nightmares, but for some family it could become the home of their dreams.

A Los Angeles home that was featured in the 1984 horror classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is up for sale.

The film, which featured the terrifying Freddy Krueger as the dream villain with knives on his fingers, was set in Ohio. But the actual home used in the filming is on North Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles.

The home is listed for $3.25 million.

The 1919 Dutch Colonial has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features stunning amenities including a pool and guest house.

The real estate agents even enlisted some help from their very own Freddy in a video marketing the home.


Anyone with the guts to buy it might also have to get used to a Hollywood bus tour passing by now and then.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatelos angeleslos angeles countymoviesreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News