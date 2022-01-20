Man who admitted killing dog to Fresno police facing more accusations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who admitted to killing a dog is now facing more shocking accusations.

Back in October, 23-year old Aaron Cumpton confessed to killing a dog while servicing a pool at a home in Fresno.

We've learned that another dog died while under Cumpton's care.

The Clovis Police Department took a felony animal abuse report in November.

Cumpton was listed as the suspect in that incident.

Clovis Police have submitted their report to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office for review.

Cumpton is set to be arraigned Thursday on charges related to his October arrest.

He's accused of killing a Yorkie while doing pool maintenance then putting the dog's body in a trash can.
