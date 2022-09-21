Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge reaches 60 home runs with New York Yankees

He matched Babe Ruth and moved within one of Roger Maris' American League season record in 1961.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday night, former Fresno State baseball star Aaron Judge made history by reaching 60 home runs this season with the New York Yankees.

Judge's home run kicked off the bottom of the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Giancarlo Stanton then hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Yankees the win.

Judge leads the major leagues with 128 RBIs and is among the AL batting leaders with a .316 average as he tries for the first Triple Crown since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

The four-time Major League Baseball All-Star played for the Diamond Dogs from 2011-2013.

The Yankees have 15 games remaining in the season before a likely first-round bye in the playoffs. They lead the American League East division with an 89-58 record.

Judge will also look to capture his first MLB MVP award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.