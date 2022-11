Abandoned home burns down in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating to determine what caused an abandoned home to burn down in Fresno County.

The fire was first reported just before 3:30 am Friday at a home on Adams and Locan just a few miles outside Fowler.

Fire crews arrived to find the home in flames, with steaming rubble on the ground.

No one was hurt, and firefighters say no one was seen on the property.