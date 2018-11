Homeless people trying to stay warm might be to blame for an early morning fire in Southeast Fresno.It broke out about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Balch just east of Willow.When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the roof and chose to fight the fire from the outside.The home is known to be abandoned.Firefighters say it had caught fire one other time back in July.An official cause for the blaze has not yet been released.