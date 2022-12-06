'Abbott Elementary,' 'Reservation Dogs' earn multiple Critics Choice Awards nominations

ABC and Hulu are well represented with the Critics Choice Association.

'Abbott Elementary,' 'Reservation Dogs' are among the television leaders for the Critics Choice Awards nominations.

LOS ANGELES -- The television nominations have been announced for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards. ABC's "Abbott Elementary" leads the pack with six nominations, including best comedy series and acting nods for Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"Better Call Saul" is nominated for five awards.

Hulu's "Reservation Dogs" received four nominations, including comedy series. D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai is up for best actor in a comedy series, and Paulina Alexis was nominated for best supporting actress.

"Gaslit" and "The Good Fight" are also up for four awards.

"Pam & Tommy" earned three nominations while "The Bear," "Reboot," "The Dropout," "Under the Banner of Heaven," "Andor" and "This Is Us" have two nominations each.

"What We Do In The Shadows," "Only Murders in the Building" "Better Things," "Welcome to Plainville," "Fresh," "Prey," "The Patient," "Candy" and "Bluey" have one nomination each.

"Abbott Elementary" star and nominee Chris Perfetti spoke to On the Red Carpet about the show's appeal and his love for the material in the video above.

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will take place January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.