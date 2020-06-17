Bachelorette, DWTS and more: ABC unveils 2020-2021 primetime schedule

NEW YORK -- ABC announced its prime-time schedule for the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday.The network announced all-new seasons of favorites shows like "Dancing With the Stars," "The Bachelorette," "Grey's Anatomy," "Shark Tank," "The Rookie," "The Goldbergs," "The Good Doctor," "20/20," "Who Wants To Be a Millionaire," "America's Funniest Home Videos," "A Million Little Things," "Station 19," "Stumptown," "American Housewife" and "The Conners."New shows next season will include a David E. Kelley thriller drama "Big Sky," a Kari Lizer comedy "Call Your Mother" and the revival of "Supermarket Sweep" starring Leslie Jones.Series that will premiere later in the season include "American Idol," "The Bachelor," "Black-ish," "For Life" and "Mixed-ish."Here is the schedule:8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars"10:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"8:00 p.m. "The Bachelorette"10:00 p.m. "Big Sky" (NEW SERIES)8:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs"8:30 p.m. "American Housewife"9:00 p.m. "The Conners" (NEW DATE/TIME)9:30 p.m. "Call Your Mother" (NEW SERIES)10:00 p.m. "Stumptown"8:00 p.m. "Station 19"9:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"10:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things"8:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"9:00 p.m. "20/20" (TWO HOURS)8:00 p.m. "Saturday Night Football"7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"8:00 p.m. "Supermarket Sweep" (NEW SERIES)9:00 p.m. "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" (NEW DATE/TIME)10:00 p.m. "The Rookie"More on the new shows:From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.From Kari Lizer ("The New Adventures of Old Christine"), this multicamera comedy follows an empty nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show "Supermarket Sweep," hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK.