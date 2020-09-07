Creek Fire may disrupt our ABC30 broadcast signal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties is approaching the ABC30 broadcast tower in Meadow Lakes.There is a potential for an interruption of our broadcast signal. We will do all we can to make sure that doesn't happen.But if it does, we want everyone to continue to receive up to the minute information on the fire and evacuations, so we will make our live programming available for free online.You will be able to watch our programming here on ABC30.com, the ABC30 mobile app, and on our Connected TV apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.For our over the air viewers, you may need to rescan your channel lineup to continue to get ABC30 programming.Thank you for your viewership as we Take Action Together.