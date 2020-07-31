sports

ABC30 is new home of Fresno State Athletics, will host weekly show, 'Bulldog Breakdown'

There's a new place to get all your Bulldog sports news!
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to get all your Bulldog sports news! ABC30 is the new home of Fresno State Athletics and will launch a new weekly show, "Bulldog Breakdown" that will feature the best stories of Fresno State's athletic programs and student-athletes.

The show will debut Sunday, August 2 after the NBA on ABC. After that, the show will air on Sundays at 5 pm.

"Bulldog Breakdown" will be hosted by ABC30 Sports Director Stephen Hicks and Sports Anchor Bri Mellon and will feature game highlights from all Fresno State sports, including football, basketball, baseball and softball, as well as exclusive interviews with student-athletes and program leaders.

"We're super excited about this partnership and the opportunity to continue shining a light on the extraordinary stories at Fresno State," Hicks said.




The show will also feature ABC30's popular segment, "QB&A with Trent Dilfer," with insights and analysis of Fresno State Football and other unique perspectives from the Super Bowl champion and former Bulldog quarterback.

"As the new official home of Fresno State Athletics, Bulldog Breakdown will provide Fresno State fans with extraordinary access to the coaches, students, and student-athletes that represent the Bulldogs and the entire central California community." said Michael Carr, President and General Manager of ABC30.

Bulldog fans will also be able to find exclusive content on ABC30's digital platforms, including ABC30.com, our ABC30 mobile and connected TV apps and social media platforms.

ABC30 is partnering with Fresno State Athletics and Bulldog Sports Properties on the show.

"On behalf of our partnership with Fresno State Athletics, our Bulldog Sports Properties (BSP) team is excited to join forces with ABC30 to tell great stories, engage our fans and partners, and work side-by-side with the undisputed broadcast leader in the Valley," said Zachary Fraser, the general manager for Bulldog Sports Properties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno statecollege basketballsportscollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night
Coaches nationwide are taking on social injustice
Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic
Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL team
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in Atwater park
Former FUSD bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn
Central California coronavirus cases
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Show More
Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead and 8 missing
Police searching for possible victims of child sex abuse suspect
2 men hospitalized after central Fresno shooting
UC Merced students helped with design research on NASA rover
Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries
More TOP STORIES News