ABC30 Jobs

Associate Producer Part-Time
KFSN-TV ABC30, the Disney/ABC-owned television station in Fresno has an opening for a highly skilled, ambitious, hardworking Associate Producer to work in our newsroom on a part-time basis. The qualified candidate will assist producers, reporters, and anchors in all aspects of producing our morning newscast. This will include producing traffic segments, writing stories, creating graphics, researching information and using video. Associate Producers also assist in making phone calls to gather information about stories. This associate producer may also be assigned to write and post stories daily to our website and social media sites. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational and writing skills. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to get his or her foot in the door and get started in a career in journalism. Position requires strong written and verbal communication skills, familiarity with social media, ability to work on deadlines, ability to work in a team environment. ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Multi-Media Journalist
KFSN-TV ABC30, the Disney/ABC owned station in Fresno, is looking for a dynamic and skilled Multi-Media Journalist for our digital, social, and on-air platforms. This reporter will be assigned primarily to the digital team and will create content for our digital platforms: the website, news app, social media platforms, in addition to supplying content for our television newscasts. Strong editing skills are a plus! The ideal candidate must be a journalist who knows how to best tell stories on digital platforms. A visual storyteller with an eye for creating highly engaging content for social media. You must also be an effective communicator who excels in reporting both on the air and on digital platforms. The ability to cultivate sources and produce enterprise stories is a must. Some driving required for this position. ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Digital Producer
Are you a digital content expert? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement? ABC30, the Disney/ABC owned television station in Fresno, California, is looking for a full-time digital producer to be a part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level. Ideal candidates must have: A gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive digital content; strong news judgement; ability to shoot and edit video; proven social media expertise in both content creation and optimization; knack for writing powerful and accurate copy and headlines; strong organizational and communication skills; flexibility with work schedules depending on station needs and projects. We are a 24/7 operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
News Editor/Photographer
KFSN-TV ABC30, the Disney/ABC-owned television station in Fresno, has an opening for a News Editor & Photographer for our on-air & digital platforms. Candidates should have experience editing video for daily news coverage, special projects, and sweeps period pieces. Ideal candidate thrives in fast paced environment, and collaborates with anchors, reporters, and producers on video elements of newscasts. Experience shooting video for on-air and digital platforms a plus. Knowledge of Adobe Premier Video Editing Software required. Must have the ability to work with a multitude of people and personalities while maintaining a professional work environment. KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
