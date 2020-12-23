QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bills are legit Super Bowl contenders and why no team is tanking in the NFL

Why the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders

What makes Josh Allen so dangerous in the red zone

Why Derek Carr should play (if he's cleared) this weekend

Tanking (or lack thereof) in the NFL

Potential "great" teams in the NFC

What goes into the complex/simple audible calls at the line of scrimmage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: