QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bills are legit Super Bowl contenders and why no team is tanking in the NFL

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Why the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders
  • What makes Josh Allen so dangerous in the red zone
  • Why Derek Carr should play (if he's cleared) this weekend
  • Tanking (or lack thereof) in the NFL
  • Potential "great" teams in the NFC
  • What goes into the complex/simple audible calls at the line of scrimmage
