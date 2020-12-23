This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bills are legit Super Bowl contenders and why no team is tanking in the NFL
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Why the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders What makes Josh Allen so dangerous in the red zone Why Derek Carr should play (if he's cleared) this weekend Tanking (or lack thereof) in the NFL Potential "great" teams in the NFC What goes into the complex/simple audible calls at the line of scrimmage
