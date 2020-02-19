Workout Wednesday: Staying motivated, keeping positive attitude

Having a good attitude when going to the gym can help motivate you to stay in shape.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us how being in the right frame of mind can make a difference in your Workout Wednesday.
An important key to being in shape is to set goals and keep a positive mindset. If you stay positive, you will be able to push yourself to get that fit body you've always wanted.
Rhonda says she uses music to keep motivated. She has at least one hour of music on my phone, so she can get a great workout.
She says she tries to use upbeat music.
Set realistic goals daily and even weekly. The first goal Rhonda sets for the week is how often she is going to workout that week.
Life can get in the way, but you have to make your health a priority, and the second goal is how many reps she's going to increase in my workout.
Set up tangible goals you can see daily. Fitness is more of a mindset than anything else. If you can dream, you can achieve. Rhonda says fitness is from the chin up.
