workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Staying motivated, keeping positive attitude

Having a good attitude when going to the gym can help motivate you to stay in shape.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us how being in the right frame of mind can make a difference in your Workout Wednesday.

An important key to being in shape is to set goals and keep a positive mindset. If you stay positive, you will be able to push yourself to get that fit body you've always wanted.

Rhonda says she uses music to keep motivated. She has at least one hour of music on my phone, so she can get a great workout.

She says she tries to use upbeat music.

Set realistic goals daily and even weekly. The first goal Rhonda sets for the week is how often she is going to workout that week.

Life can get in the way, but you have to make your health a priority, and the second goal is how many reps she's going to increase in my workout.

Set up tangible goals you can see daily. Fitness is more of a mindset than anything else. If you can dream, you can achieve. Rhonda says fitness is from the chin up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfitnessworkoutworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
Workout Wednesday: When should you eat when you work out?
Workout Wednesday: Stretching shoulders for better posture
Workout Wednesday: Exercise Daily to Stay Healthy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News