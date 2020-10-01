Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among its frontline workers

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6363845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Wall Street Journal reports Amazon is in talks with the largest mall owner in the United States, Simon Property Group, to convert former or current Sears and JCPenney stores into new fulfillment centers after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.