Idol Across America: More chances to audition for 'American Idol'

The series will return in spring 2021 for its fourth season on ABC welcoming back host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in the search for the next superstar!
The search has already begun with an "Idol Across America" live virtual audition tour!
The remote auditions are happening across all 50 states and Washington D.C., giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents to an "American Idol" producer.
If you missed your state's audition, you can still sign up for the 4 Open Calls and other state auditions in September.
Staying true to Idol's audition process, singers will get real-time feedback from producers during their virtual audition.
In May, Just Sam was crowned the season three winner of "American Idol." Now, the singer is giving aspiring Idols tips on how to ace their audition.
"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows and are subject to change:
- Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep. 5)
- Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep. 7)
- Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep. 9)
- The South Open Call (Sept. 15)
- East Coast Open Call (9/17)
- West Coast and Midwest Open Call (9/21)
- Nationwide Open Call (9/25)
To sign up for a chance to virtually audition for "American Idol," visit americanidol.com/auditions.