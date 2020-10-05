Pets & Animals

Arizona neighborhood marvels at dog's jumping abilities

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A dog in Arizona has become known around the internet for jumping with joy.

Max was adopted from a shelter in Phoenix by husband and wife Sam and Kelly Tolson.

When neighbors walked past the Tolson's property, they were sure Max was jumping on a trampoline when they saw his face appear above the wall separating the yard from the street.

But Max, as it turns out, is simply a very gifted jumper and eager to see the world beyond his yard.

"We just see him pop up every now and then," said neighbor Nancy. "We're just amazed because we thought, you know, he's on the trampoline, he's just jumping so high."

The Tolsons say that Max's "sister" dog won't allow him to look through the gate, which is what led to his jumping in the first place.

A video of Max jumping behind the wall taken by a neighbor has since gone viral over social media.

"We had we got such a kick out of it that we filmed it and I posted it on my Facebook and it just went viral," said Sarah, a neighbor who posted the video online. "Everybody messaged me saying how much they love this dog and how happy his face was jumping. And it's just the cutest thing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonafunny videoshelterdogsviral videoanimalcute animalsdogu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Chicken Shack opens new location in Clovis
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News