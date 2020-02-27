bachelor

'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' cast announced: See who's searching for perfect harmony

The power of love knows no bounds as ABC further expands its hit-making Bachelor franchise with an all-new Bachelor Nation series, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart." (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready, Bachelor Nation: It's time to meet the cast of the new "Bachelor" series "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart."

Here's a look at the singles in search of a lasting partnership and the perfect duet:

WOMEN
  • Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.
  • Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah
  • Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, Calif.
  • Jamie, 21, country, Nashville, Tenn.
  • Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, Penn.
  • Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas
  • Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, NY
  • Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas
  • Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, Tenn.


MEN

  • Brandon, 34, American folk pop, Nashville, Tenn.
  • Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, Calif.
  • Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas
  • Jack, 38, country, Dallas, Texas
  • Josh, 31, country and pop, Nashville, Tenn.
  • Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, Calif.
  • Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, Calif.
  • Russell, 26, American folk, New York, NY
  • Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, Mich.
  • Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas
  • Trevor, 29, country pop, Encino, Calif.




ABC teased that the series will also include "special appearances by some of Bachelor Nation's favorite couples and celebrated names from the music world."

Here's how the network describes the series: "'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,' hosted by Chris Harrison, unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, with cast members embarking on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and, ultimately, fall in love."

"The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music," ABC continued. "Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing."

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" premieres Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionthe bacheloretteabcbachelorthe bachelorreality television
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELOR
ABC unveils 2020-2021 primetime schedule
ABC casts first black 'Bachelor,' Matt James
we check in with former ABC bachelor colton underwood about recovering from coronavirus and his commitment to helping others
Colton Underwood gets candid about 'Bachelor' experience and COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News