2020 presidential election

Biden to attend ABC News town hall in Philadelphia after Trump backs out of virtual debate

By Alex Meier
WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will join ABC News for a town hall on Oct. 15, which was scheduled after President Donald Trump backed out of next week's virtual presidential debate Thursday.

The former vice president will answer questions from voters at the primetime event in Philadelphia. ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate.

Additional details, including the time the town hall airs, will be released in the days ahead.

ABC News hosted a similar event in Philadelphia last month for Trump, who took uncommitted voters' questions about COVID-19, racial justice, health care and more.

Less than a week after Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the town hall debate scheduled for Oct. 15 would be held virtually. The commission planned for the candidates to debate remotely as the moderator and voters would attend from Miami, as originally planned.

Shortly after the CPD announcement, Trump's campaign said he would not attend and host a rally instead.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That is not what debating is all about," the president told Fox Business Thursday morning. "You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it's ridiculous."

The Biden camp responded later and said the former vice president will "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th."

Both campaigns have pushed for the CPD to move the town hall-style debate to Thursday, Oct. 22. The president's team also wants to push a third and final presidential debate to Thursday, Oct. 29.
