Class of 2020: How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors. (Freeform)

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors who won't have a chance to walk the stage this month.

Throughout the weekend of May 16 and May 17, Freeform will run a live ticker on television that will display the names of 10,000 Class of 2020 graduates. To submit your name, visit freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020.

The network will also run graduation-themed programming and interstitial content on air that weekend and share graduation-themed content across its social media accounts using the hashtag #FreeformClassof2020.

Here's a look at what you can catch on air (all times Eastern):

Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend - May 16 & 17
Saturday, May 16



Sunday, May 17
  • 12:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"
  • 2:20 p.m. - "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."
  • 4:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"
  • 6:55 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and ABC.
