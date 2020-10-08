Arts & Entertainment

Coachella festival dates to be pushed back again, report says

Coachella was already pushed back to April of next year, but now music acts are planning for October of 2021.
By
COACHELLA, Calif. -- The performing arts industry continues to get hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and now the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will reportedly be pushed back again.

Rolling Stone magazine says industry insiders are trying to plan ahead for a new date for the musical festival.

Coachella was already pushed back to April of next year, but now music acts are planning for October of 2021.

March 10, 2020: Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns
EMBED More News Videos

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are being delayed out of concerns over the coronavirus.


Rolling Stone says Coachella was supposed to make the announcement on Labor Day, but never did.

The same industry insiders say other music festivals may also be postponed to the fall of next year.

KABC-TV has reached out to AEG and Goldenvoice, the concert promoters for Coachella, for a response to Rolling Stone's story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoachellariverside countyhealthfestivalcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Chicken Shack opens new location in Clovis
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News