Pets & Animals

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees this Valentine's Day.

Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this Valentine's Day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

And The Humane Society says more than two million are healthy and treatable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvalentine's daydogbeerpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News