Need a hug? Facebook releases new 'care' emoji reactions during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- Sometimes you need a hug, and it's hard to get or give one these days because of social distancing, so Facebook is helping with two new emoji reactions that are being rolled out to users.

The new reactions on the Facebook app feature a smiley face-hugging a heart, and the one on the Messenger app features a pulsing heart.

"We're launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," wrote Facebook communication manager Alexandru Voica on Twitter. " We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.

The new options will allow users in both apps to react with more love and positivity to friends and family's posts, according to Facebook.



These new care reactions are being rolled out to users. Those who have them already can activate the smiley face hugging a heart by holding down the 'Like' button underneath the post.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News