Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing by September.

The company said it has selected a lead vaccine candidate from constructs it's been working on since January.

The pharmaceutical giant has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has committed $1 billion to fund research, development and testing.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects to be able to start human clinical studies of its lead vaccine candidate in September at the latest, and said the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021.

"The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible," Johnson + Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in a news release.

The company also said it will establish new vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and additional production capabilities internationally to help ensure a quick creation of global supply if their vaccine is approved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News