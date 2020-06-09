disney

Donald Duck celebrates 86th anniversary on June 9

Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse appear in a 2015 episode of Disney Channel's "Mickey Mouse." (Disney Channel via Getty Images)

June 9 is a big day for Donald Duck: He's celebrating his 86th anniversary!

Everybody's favorite cartoon duck made his film debut in "The Wise Little Hen," a 7-minute Walt Disney animated film based on "The Little Red Hen" that was released on June 9, 1934. Donald's star continued to rise, and he was a mainstay in Disney's lineup of cartoon characters by the 1940s.

In the decades since, Donald Duck has appeared in a variety of shorts, feature-length films, televisions series, comics, video games and books. He was even honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

Disney CEO Michael Eisner celebrates with Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck during a ceremony honoring Donald with the 2,257th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 9, 2004.

AP Photo/Nick Ut



Though "The Wise Little Hen" marked Donald's first film appearance, he actually first appeared in print years earlier in the 1931 storybook "The Adventures of Mickey Mouse," Disney's first book printed for retail sale, though with a different appearance.

"Aside from his jaunty green hat on the back cover, it might also be the last time he was seen wearing pants!" Disney historian Michael Crawford joked.

This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneycartoonfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Little girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day
Pixar's 'Soul' moves to Disney+ for Christmas Day release
Author Rick Riordan talks 'The Tower of Nero' release
Puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News