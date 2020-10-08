Personal Finance

EDD Q&A session postponed

Plans for a livestreamed conversation with a representative of California's Employment Development Department have been postponed. The new time and date have yet to be determined.
The event had initially been planned for Friday afternoon.

We know many of you are still having problems with your unemployment benefits.

If you would like to submit questions you may do so at the form below and we will try to have as many answered as possible when the session is rescheduled.

