Leslie Jones to host 2020 Emmy nominations announcement

Host Leslie Jones speaks onstage at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Comedian Leslie Jones was tapped to host the announcement of the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

The two-time Emmy-nominated star, who was recognized in 2017 and 2018 for her role in "Saturday Night Live," will be joined by presenters Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black"), Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black").

The announcement will be streamed live Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET from our website.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

The ceremony has been reimagined as a virtual event in 2020 due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimmel, who previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, will also executive produce the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast.

Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel talks about his love of television in a 2016 interview ahead of the 68th Emmy Awards.

