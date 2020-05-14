Coronavirus

Amazon to mass-produce face shields, make available at-cost online for frontline workers and general customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Amazon announced Thursday it will mass-produce face shields and list them at-cost on its website.

Amazon announced in a company blog Thursday it will start mass-producing face shields and list them at-cost on Amazon.com in the next few weeks.

The company hopes to make hundreds of thousands available over the next few weeks and said it will list them at a "significantly lower price," almost a third of the cost. It will also prioritize frontline workers.

RELATED: Coronavirus Deaths: Nursing home worker, UIC nurse die of COVID-19 while serving on front lines
EMBED More News Videos

Frontline healthcare workers continue to be among the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The idea stems from Amazon engineers working with a 3D printing community group in Washington.

The shields are National Institutes of Health-approved and available via an open source license for 3D printing and injection molding.



Amazon has donated 10,000 face shields so far and will deliver another 20,000 in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashingtonamazonface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News