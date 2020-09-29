wild animals

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

Killer whale "Wikie", 10 years old, jumps with its baby, a female born one month ago at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France, Monday, April. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

PARIS, France -- France's environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms.

Barbara Pompili, France's minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference Tuesday that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won't be allowed any more in travelling circuses "in the coming years."

In addition, starting immediately, France's three marine parks won't be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more, she said.

"It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these (wild) animals," she said, arguing that animal welfare is a priority.

Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.

The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

Pompili did not set any precise date for the ban in travelling circuses, saying the process should start "as soon as possible." She promised solutions will be found for each animal "on a case-by-case basis."

The French government will implement an 8 million-euro ($9.2 million) package to help people working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs.

"That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscircuswild animalstravelamusement parku.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
6-week-old mountain lion cub rescued from CA wildfire with burnt paws
Officials confirm 3 new sightings of so-called 'murder hornets'
Fat Bear Week kicks off 6th annual competition
Traffic stops to watch bear cubs wrestle on the road
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News