WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires

In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Governor Gavin Newsom will give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing wildfires burning in the state on Monday.

The governor will hold a briefing at 12 pm. Check back here to watch it live.

Last week, Newsom warned that while California's case rate has been stable, some states around the country saw upticks in COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, eight counties were moved into less restrictive tiers, including Merced, Ventura, Yuba, Inyo, Humbolt, Plumas, Sikiyou and Trinity counties. But Shasta and Tehama counties took a step back into more restrictive tiers.

Newsom garnered some frustration from theme park officials after saying, "there's no hurry putting out guidelines" for them to reopen.

Newsom said while he understands the economic concerns related to the continued closures, he's going to "let science and data make that determination."

Meanwhile, some of the largest wildfires in California's modern history continue to rage across the state.

PG&E is warning of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff for more Bay area counties and the Sierra Nevada foothills as a wind event, and dry conditions heighten fire risk.

Last week, Newsom signed an executive order addressing climate change that would dedicate 30% of California's land to conservation by 2030. He said the order help maintain healthy soil, restore wetlands and reduce fire risk.
