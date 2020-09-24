Arts & Entertainment

'Grateful': Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik

In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Model Gigi Hadid and her musician boyfriend Zayn Malik took to social media to celebrate the arrival of an infant girl, with dad saying he's "grateful" and "thankful."

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine," Malik wrote on Twitter.



He shared a black and white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. Hadid also shared a similar photo on Instagram, with the caption: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changing our world. So in love."



Neither parent revealed the baby's name.

The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy in April. It is Hadid's first child with boyfriend Malik, a former member of One Direction.

Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, have been dating off-and-on for several years. She has become one of the world's most in-demand models and he was the first to leave One Direction to set out as a solo artist.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity birthscelebritycelebrity babies
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News