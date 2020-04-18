farm sanctuary

Farm lets businesses schedule conference calls with goats, pigs, other animal 'ambassadors'

This stock image shows a man taking a picture of goats. (Shutterstock)

Getting tired of attending video conference calls? Invite a goat to crash your next virtual meeting!

Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California, is allowing businesses to schedule "animal ambassadors" for cameos on video calls. These ambassadors include Paco the llama, Brownie the goat, Kevin the pig and Gizmo the cow.

"Goat-2-Meetings" also offer virtual tours of the grounds, and participants are welcome to ask questions.

Donation prices range from $65 to $750, depending on the number of people on the call and its duration.

Due to overwhelming demand, Sweet Farm partnered with Woodstock Animal Sanctuary in New York and Charlie's Acres in Napa Valley to help handle requests.

The farm also offers free virtual school trips but like "Goat-2-Meetings," demand is very high.

Sweet Farm describes itself as the "first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatcoronavirusu.s. & worldfarm sanctuary
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARM SANCTUARY
Tour the world's largest indoor vertical farm in NJ!
Ohio man puts donkey to sleep with sweet serenade
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
This Family Saved 100 Parrots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News