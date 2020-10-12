halloween

Halloween decor's realism at California home prompts multiple calls requesting fire department response

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside, California family's Halloween decor is so realistic that multiple people have made emergency phone calls summoning firefighters to the home.

To say Carmen and Travis Long love Halloween is an understatement.

They began creating their "Pirates of the Caribbean"-themed creation three years ago.

"We've been adding things every year," said homeowner Carmen Long. "It started with just skeletons, then we added a cannon in the back and the ship, the pretend fire on the side."

Safe Halloween science ideas during COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Mad Science Los Angeles, based in Sylmar, has educational activities for children and is gearing up for a Halloween event.


The make-believe blaze is so realistic that passersby have called the fire department numerous times.

Onlookers can watch the creative show every Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of Chapman Place and Magnolia Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypirates of the caribbeanhalloweenholidayfire departmentsu.s. & worldfirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
Hobb's Grove haunted attraction opens in Sanger with new guidelines
Man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
84-year-old man shot and killed in Fresno County
Suspect opens fire on couple driving in central Fresno
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
Family mourning loss of 47-year-old father shot and killed in Fresno
Fresno man battling rare cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday
Show More
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, wildfires
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Creek Fire: 333,350 acres burned, 55% contained
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
More TOP STORIES News