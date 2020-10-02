Careers

Georgia woman, who had been homeless for 2 years, celebrates acing job interview with happy dance

ATLANTA -- Video from a security camera caught an Atlanta woman who had been homeless for two years break out into a happy dance after acing a job interview.

Kayallah Jones is the woman in the video. She can be seen walking out of a restaurant after interviewing for a waitressing job. She stops in the parking lot and quickly does a little happy dance.

"I was excited. When I got outside, I didn't know that the cameras caught me," Jones said to her local news station.

Dakara Spence is the manager of the Atlanta restaurant. She interviewed Jones and says she saw something in her.

WATCH: Dad gets creative to cheer up his son during chemo
EMBED More News Videos

Click play to see this Texas dad's smooth moves and hear from his son about how his dad helps keep him positive.



"She had like a great energy, I felt it when she walked in, she seemed really positive," Spence said.

Spence decided to hire Jones.

"I called her phone and I said 'I'm going to hire you and I seen your happy dance, so you can continue dancing' and she was just screaming through the phone. It was a beautiful moment for me," Spence recalled.

CLICK HERE to see more good news stories

"Ms. Dakara didn't know but I was going through so much, and at that point, when she gave me this chance and this opportunity, I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment," Jones said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersgeorgiadancehomelesscaught on videogood newscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Chicken Shack opens new location in Clovis
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News