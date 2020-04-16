Arts & Entertainment

WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

By Brock Koller

Howard Finkel poses for a photo at WWE WrestleMania 28 Axxess event in Miami, Florida.

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized voices: longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel.

Finkel passed away at the age of 69, the WWE announced Thursday. A cause of death was not released.

In 1980, 'The Fink' became the first employee of the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE).

He is best known by wrestling fans for announcing new WWE champions by stretching the pronunciation of the word 'new' with a boisterous "and nnnneeeewww!"

His long tenure in WWE led him to introduce many famous names over the course of his career including The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, John Cena, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker.

His friends and colleagues have sent their condolences on social media.










Finkel, a native of Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaction news sportsentertainmentwwepro wrestlingfamous death
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News