entertainment

Comedian John Oliver offers to donate $55K to charity if city names sewage plant after him

DANBURY, Connecticut -- Comedian John Oliver upped the stakes in a tongue-in-cheek spat with a Connecticut city, offering to donate $55,000 to charity if officials follow through on a joke to name its sewage treatment plant after him.

Mayor Mark Boughton said last week that Danbury was going to rename the facility the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant, in response to Oliver's expletive-filled rant against the city on a recent episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

"Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John," Boughton said in a video posted on his Facebook page.



Oliver's Danbury diatribe came on his Aug. 16 show, in which he explored racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems three decades ago in Hartford and New Britain in Connecticut. He then seemingly randomly went off on Danbury.

On Sunday's show, Oliver said he was surprised and delighted by the city's response. But then he went off on another rant after playing a video of Boughton saying it was just a joke.

"Wait, so you're not doing it? Aw (expletive) you, Danbury," Oliver said. "You had the first good idea in your city's history and you chickened out on the follow through. What a classic Danbury move. Listen, I didn't know that I wanted my name on your (expletive) factory but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want."

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities, including $25,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, if the city renamed the plant after him. If not, Oliver said he would make charitable donations to "rival" towns including Waterbury and Torrington.

Boughton said Monday that city officials were considering Oliver's offer and planned to release a response by the end of the week. He said the City Council would have to approve any renaming of the sewage plant.

"I think it's very generous and we appreciate that," the mayor said. "It's just a great distraction for people to get laughs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityinternetentertainmentcomediannationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
New film 'Yellow Rose' tackles immigration challenges from a Filipino perspective
Everything you need to know about drive-thru Big Fresno Fair
Drive-thru Big Fresno Fair set to begin this week
Selma movie theater will open this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News