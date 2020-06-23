live with kelly and ryan

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' kicks off Independence Day weekend with special show

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are kicking off Independence Day weekend with "Live's Coast-to-Coast Fourth of July Show" which will air on Friday, July 3.

Ripa and Seacrest will welcome viewers and guests from across the country into their backyards via video chat as they host 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' from home to start the holiday weekend.

Acclaimed actress Renee Elise Goldsberry will stop by for a virtual interview to talk about the blockbuster Broadway hit "Hamilton," and its July 3 streaming debut on Disney+.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, the hosts will play games, including an epic showdown between the Consuelos and Gelman families.

Ripa and Seacrest will also highlight and share two special good news stories and welcome a griller from Santa Fe, New Mexico, as "Live's Coast-to-Coast Hometown BBQ" continues.

Check local listings for when to watch "Live's Coast-to-Coast Fourth of July Show" on your ABC station!
