Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts now on sale

Krispy Kreme's latest specialty batch of doughnuts are a bit frightening but just as delicious as their standard line of treats.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is celebrating Halloween early with its "Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts," featuring "Frank" Frankenstein, "Wolfie" the werewolf and "Drake" the vampire.

The doughnuts go on sale on Monday.

On Saturdays in October, customers can also get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Chicken Shack opens new location in Clovis
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News