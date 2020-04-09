Coronavirus

USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for coronavirus

In this March 27, 2020, file photo, the US Naval Ship Mercy enters the Port of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES -- A crew member aboard the Navy hospital ship Mercy has tested positive for the coronavirus, ABC News reported.

The Mercy arrived in Los Angeles last week to provide a thousand hospital beds for non-coronavirus cases to take the load of regional medical centers expecting a surge of COVID-19 patients.

The crew member, who worked on the ship's medical treatment facility, is in isolation aboard the ship. The infected person will soon be taken to an off-ship isolation facility to self-monitor for severe symptoms.

RELATED: Engineer deliberately ran train off tracks in attempt to smash the USNS Mercy, prosecutors say

U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Bertucci told ABC News this will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients.

"The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesnavycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News