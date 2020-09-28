wildfire

What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay

The latest on fire size, acres burned and containment on the major 2020 Northern California fires
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- Just as the massive lightning complexes of August were just about contained in the Bay Area, a new wildfire is threatening communities in Napa and Sonoma counties -- areas all too familiar with the threat.

LIVE UPDATES: Glass Fire grows to 42,560 acres, still 0% contained

The Glass Fire started at 4 a.m. Sunday, Sep. 27 and began spreading at a dangerously high speed, fanned by high winds. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, the Glass Fire spawned two new fires: the Boysen and Shady fires. According to CAL FIRE, those smaller fires have since merged with the Glass Fire, forming one incident.

MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

See the latest on Bay Area fire sizes and containment below:


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.

How did the Glass Fire start?


An investigation team is on scene looking at the cause of the Glass Fire, as well as the two smaller fires that merged into it. "It's too early to tell exactly how this fire started but under these incredibly dry conditions with these gusty winds, it obviously didn't take much - a simple spark, an open flame - to allow this fire to grow," said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director at CAL FIRE, in an interview with ABC7 News on Sep. 28.

Unlike the fires that erupted around the Bay Area in August, dry lightning strikes aren't to blame here, as there were no storms in the area.

Where are evacuations being ordered?


Evacuations were ordered in Napa and Sonoma counties, including Calistoga, parts of Santa Rosa and St. Helena. For the latest on evacuation orders and warnings, check here. At the height of the fire, more than 68,000 residents were evacuated.

What has been damaged or destroyed?


More than 600 homes and 330 commercial structures have been destroyed in Napa and Sonoma counties, according to CAL FIRE. Even more have been damaged. A number of famous wineries and landmarks were also destroyed in the fire. The interactive map below tracks what was damaged and what was spared.

MAP: These wineries, landmarks are confirmed damaged in the Glass Fire

Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.

Are the LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires still burning in the Bay Area?


The LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay, the SCU Lightning Complex in the East and South Bay and the CZU complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties are now all contained as of Friday morning. Those fires, which started amid a lightning storm in August, burned a combined 846,000 acres in the greater Bay Area.

This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodnapasan mateosanta cruzsonomagamble firehennessey firewildfirecal fireglass firesanta cruz countylightning complex firesan mateo countynapa countysanta clara countyalameda countycontra costa countybrush firefire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
Creek Fire: 331,966 acres burned, 49% contained
Creek Fire: 330,899 acres burned, 49% contained
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Chicken Shack opens new location in Clovis
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News