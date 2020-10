What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay

See the latest on Bay Area fire sizes and containment below:

How did the Glass Fire start?

Where are evacuations being ordered?

What has been damaged or destroyed?

Are the LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires still burning in the Bay Area?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO -- Just as the massive lightning complexes of August were just about contained in the Bay Area, a new wildfire is threatening communities in Napa and Sonoma counties -- areas all too familiar with the threat.The Glass Fire started at 4 a.m. Sunday, Sep. 27 and began spreading at a dangerously high speed, fanned by high winds. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, the Glass Fire spawned two new fires: the Boysen and Shady fires. According to CAL FIRE, those smaller fires have since merged with the Glass Fire, forming one incident.An investigation team is on scene looking at the cause of the Glass Fire, as well as the two smaller fires that merged into it. "It's too early to tell exactly how this fire started but under these incredibly dry conditions with these gusty winds, it obviously didn't take much - a simple spark, an open flame - to allow this fire to grow," said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director at CAL FIRE, in an interview with ABC7 News on Sep. 28.Unlike the fires that erupted around the Bay Area in August, dry lightning strikes aren't to blame here, as there were no storms in the area.Evacuations were ordered in Napa and Sonoma counties, including Calistoga, parts of Santa Rosa and St. Helena. For the latest on evacuation orders and warnings, check here . At the height of the fire, more than 68,000 residents were evacuated.More than 600 homes and 330 commercial structures have been destroyed in Napa and Sonoma counties, according to CAL FIRE. Even more have been damaged. A number of famous wineries and landmarks were also destroyed in the fire. The interactive map below tracks what was damaged and what was spared.The LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay, the SCU Lightning Complex in the East and South Bay and the CZU complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties are now all contained as of Friday morning. Those fires, which started amid a lightning storm in August, burned a combined 846,000 acres in the greater Bay Area.