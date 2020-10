TikTok user's skateboarding Fleetwood Mac video gets Ocean Spray's attention

EMBED >More News Videos A young woman from Nassau County thought it would make a cool TikTok video - jumping off a boat for a swim in the Hudson River, in front of the Statue of Liberty.

A TikTok user's video showing him skateboarding while drinking a container of cranberry juice as a classic 1970s song plays has gone viral and led to some surprises for the Idaho man.Last month, Nathan "Doggface" Apodaca posted the video to his TikTok account showing him drinking the Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" after his car broke down.The video prompted many impersonations, using #DreamsChallenge, including a police officer in Pasco, Washington.Mick Fleetwood even joined TikTok to do his own version of Apodaca's video."Get a tandem bike for 3 and we'll bring the juice..." Fleetwood said. According to Billboard , the 1977 No. 1 hit garnered 8.47 million on-demand streams in the U.S. in the week ending October 1.Ocean Spray became aware of Apodaca's video and thought they could help him out with his car troubles."We loved the skateboard, but thought this set of wheels had a better sound system..." the caption on Ocean Spray's Instagram video read.The company showed up to Apodaca's home and presented him with a new 2020 Nissan Frontier truck. The bed of the truck was filled with Ocean Spray cranberry juice."This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours. All from Ocean Spray to you, man. Congratulations," an Ocean Spray representative says in the video. In addition, Ocean Spray's CEO Tom Hayes took the challenge as well.