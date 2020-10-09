Baby photo shoot honors mom killed by DUI suspect in California

ORANGE, California -- The family of a pregnant woman who was struck and killed by an alleged DUI driver in California is hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving with a poignant photo shoot.

Although 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar did not survive the tragic Aug. 11 incident, doctors were able to save the life of her infant daughter, Adalyn Rose. The woman's husband, James Alvarez, was standing alongside her at the time of the collision but escaped injury.

Photos shared by the victim's family show baby Adalyn wrapped in her mother's wedding veil and surrounded by her mother's makeup and favorite flowers. A composite image, with Alvarez holding his daughter and a previous photo of Aguilar, appears to show the mother gazing at them.

The family has scheduled a virtual fundraiser for Oct. 23 to raise money for Adalyn and for the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Baby leaving hospital after pregnant mother killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family. To help, visit www.gofundme.com/f/23srdzz3uo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaduifatal crashdui crashpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Creek Fire: 331,966 acres burned, 49% contained
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
More TOP STORIES News