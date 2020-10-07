Society

Report says poor planning, heat caused California blackouts

A new report says California's poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts during an August heat wave.
A new report says California's poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts during an August heat wave.

More than 800,000 homes and businesses briefly had their power cut during Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, when temperatures hit triple digits.

A preliminary analysis requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state didn't properly plan for covering the evening hours, when solar power plant production fell.

The report also said the "heat storm" that covered many Western states made it harder to find imported electricity.

It said such events are becoming increasingly common because of climate change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsompower outageheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Chicken Shack opens new location in Clovis
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News