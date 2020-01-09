Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Dec. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's starting the new year cancer-free.

The 86-year-old was "energized and speaking animatedly" when she told CNN, "I'm cancer free. That's good," during a rare sit-down interview from her chambers on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time over the past 20 years Ginsburg has beaten cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and lung cancer surgery in 2018.

Shortly after her lung surgery, doctors found a cancerous tumor in her pancreas, so she completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy in August.

After her treatment, she maintained a busy public life, even after a short stint in the hospital for a likely infection.

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer that is localized is 37 percent, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News