Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis in New York City.

Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched the 67-year-old actor in the head.

It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West on the Manhattan borough's Upper West Side.

The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.

Moranis hurt his head, back and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.

The attack sparked a strong reaction on social media from the Avenger's own Captain America.



Moranis may be best known for his work on "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Little Shop of Horrors," among many others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycelebrityassaultattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Show More
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Chicken Shack opens new location in Clovis
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News