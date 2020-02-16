3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs at the Essence Festival at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Three people have been wounded in a Valentine's Day shooting at a restaurant owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta'' star Kandi Burruss.

East Point police tell news outlets that a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant just outside Atlanta on Friday night and targeted another man.

Two bystanders were also wounded. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Old Lady Gang serves Southern food and is owned by Burruss and her husband.

The East Point location is one of three in the Atlanta area. Burruss is a singer who became famous as part of Xscape in the 1990s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrityshootingu.s. & worldrestaurantreal housewivesinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News