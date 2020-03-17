tom brady

Tom Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, expected to sign with Bucs

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NFL icon and legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not return to the team he's played for during his entire career.

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."

Brady turns 43 in August, and his next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January.

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, and according to ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are his expected landing spot, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfltom bradysportsnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
The Larry Bird tomato, Mike Trout and Brie Bella welcome babies, Drake calls game and what you missed this weekend
Tiger Woods joins NFL stars in charity golf match
GM John Lynch: 49ers mulled chasing Tom Brady in free agency
Best signings of 2020 NFL free agency: Barnwell's nine top grades, with Brady, Brees and Rivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Tulare public utilities chair resigns following arrest, mayor says
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Dos Palos receives $11 million to help with water issues
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Show More
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News